Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 517,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

