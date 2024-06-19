EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

