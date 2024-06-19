Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 11,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.98. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.