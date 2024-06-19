ERC20 Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $165.12 million and approximately $13,023.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,840.42 or 0.99971793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00081509 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.15172306 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $13,029.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.