Ergo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $699,376.39 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $73.00 million and $699,376.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,435.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.33 or 0.00604156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00112787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00067021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,898,461 coins and its circulating supply is 75,897,678 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

