ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,700 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 913,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.81. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
