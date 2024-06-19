ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,700 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 913,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ESSA Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,171,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.81. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.