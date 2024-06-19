Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.29 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $22.29 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,526,542,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,525,678,126.7427838. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08078574 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $17,021,575.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

