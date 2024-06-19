European Commercial REIT (ERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

