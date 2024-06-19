Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Update

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 900,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EB opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eventbrite has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.90.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

