Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $15,842,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

