Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.56. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 640 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

