Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 17,740 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,405.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

Expensify Stock Down 3.8 %

EXFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 470,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Expensify's quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXFY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

