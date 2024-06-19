Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,259 shares in the company, valued at $83,310.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 418,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $652,775.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,434,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 850,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,019 and have sold 760,813 shares valued at $1,242,059. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 470,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,887. Expensify has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

