Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.9%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.72 and last traded at $109.38. Approximately 17,762,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,136,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $431.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

