FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.17. 420,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.54 and its 200-day moving average is $449.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

