Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $35,811.75 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,900.75 or 0.99966537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012416 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00080556 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93884822 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $30,484.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.