Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 281,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 4,624,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.