Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FIS traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 4,624,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

