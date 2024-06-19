Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Shares Up 6.9%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 76,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

