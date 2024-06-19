Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Findev Price Performance
Shares of Findev stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Findev has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.05.
Findev Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Findev
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.