Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of Findev stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Findev has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.05.

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

