FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Shares Down 4.4%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. 280,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 331,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

About FingerMotion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FingerMotion by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.