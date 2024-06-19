FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Shares Down 4.4%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. 280,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 331,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
FingerMotion Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion
About FingerMotion
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
Read More
