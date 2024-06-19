First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $386.37. The company had a trading volume of 418,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

View Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.