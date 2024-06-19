First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after acquiring an additional 367,278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day moving average is $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

