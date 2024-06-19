First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,940,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $504.36. The stock has a market cap of $456.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.02 and a 200 day moving average of $462.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.