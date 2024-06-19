First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 2,212,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,459. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

