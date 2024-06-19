First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hubbell by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,581 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, reaching $387.74. 464,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,542. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

