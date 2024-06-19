First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.42 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.