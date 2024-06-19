First Hawaiian Bank Has $7.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.72. 711,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,715. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $298.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

