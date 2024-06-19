First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,600,000 after acquiring an additional 138,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.59. 1,903,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,659. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

