First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 4,470 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,033. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $436.94.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

