First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 879 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,433,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after buying an additional 2,381,154 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,442,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 7,134,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,462. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

