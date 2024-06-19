First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after acquiring an additional 198,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $145,583,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,271. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

