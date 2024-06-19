First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,491,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,057,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.50. 173,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $230.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $251.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

