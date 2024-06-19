First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,953 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,473,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $522.25. 4,225,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. The firm has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

