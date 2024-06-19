First Hawaiian Bank Sells 138,138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 593,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,737. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

