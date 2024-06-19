First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,638 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.49. 2,461,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

