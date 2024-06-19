First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $30.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.93 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

