First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

