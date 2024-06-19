First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
