First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

