First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,030,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,940,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 321,375 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 302,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 263,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. 490,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,470. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

