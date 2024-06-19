Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLXS

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $41.64.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $107.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth $195,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.