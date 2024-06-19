Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Boosted by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,011,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. 5,501,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,429. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.66.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

