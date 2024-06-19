Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer James Reid Acquires 700 Shares

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00.

Fortis Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$52.28. 281,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.99. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2075145 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.38.

About Fortis

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

