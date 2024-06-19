Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortive were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

