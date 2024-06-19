Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Financial Services

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Gregory A. Duffey bought 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,964 shares in the company, valued at $520,956. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,689 shares of company stock worth $130,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 39,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Franklin Financial Services stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.