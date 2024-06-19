Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

FCX opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

