Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,927.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

