Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,645 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor comprises approximately 3.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.93% of Frontdoor worth $74,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FTDR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. 568,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,673. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

