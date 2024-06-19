FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTAIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 47,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

